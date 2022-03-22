Troy football opens spring practice

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Day one on the gridiron has come and gone for Troy with new head coach Jon Sumrall at the helm.

”We’ve done a lot since January learning the schemes and that running offense, defense, kicking game,” said Sumrall. “The guys have done a lot of hard work from a weight room standpoint, conditioning standpoint, and nutrition standpoint and so it was great to get back on the grass, fun to watch guys fly around and compete a little bit so great day one. Hopefully we will get better day two we got to get better day two.”

The Trojans new motto under Sumrall is ‘rise to build,’ as this team is taking it one day at a time.

“I’m not worried about the first game, I’m not worried about training camp, I’m not worried about T-Day yet,” said Sumrall. “I’m worried about today was Tuesday’s practice, I’m worried about us watching that tape, getting a lot of things corrected and cleaned up and having great meetings on it tomorrow and then the guys coming out and getting a little bit better on Thursday.”

The energy Sumrall has delivered to the team is also being instilled in the players.

”They push us every day and they want the best out of us, and they demand excellence out of everybody, and I think everybody’s taken another step because of that, including myself, feel like I’ve taken a whole other step because he comes off as that and gives us that vibe of just being great,” said quarterback Gunner Watson.

Now, the leaders on the team are looking for redemption after a 5-7 season in 2021.

Linebacker Carlton Martial said, ”Coming off of last year of course we didn’t finish the way we wanted to finish. So, everybody has like a fire under their butt just trying to get ready for this next season. We know we have ahead of us but we’re taking that day a day at a time. You know, it’s going to be exciting every day.”

The team will be back in action for another spring practice on Thursday.

Troy will have 14 more practices before the annual T-Day game on April 23rd at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

