Advertisement

Share your pictures for March 23rd, National Puppy Day!

Your puppy’s pictures could air on News 4 This Morning.
National Puppy Day
National Puppy Day
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - March 23rd is National Puppy Day! We want to see your furry friends.

Use the widget below to send in your puppy pictures. Be sure to tell us their name, because it could air Wednesday on News 4 This Morning!

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Missing drug Fentanyl investigated at Dothan Fire Department.
Potentially deadly drug Fentanyl missing from Dothan Fire Department
Family of ejected Wiregrass man asking for prayers from community
Dothan PD investigating assault
Dothan police investigating firearm assault
Devaundria Glanton, 21 years old, of Dothan was charged with 3 counts of Assault Second Degree...
Dothan woman fights arrest by biting 3 officers
Andrew Thomas, aggravated animal abuse
Dothan man faces aggravated animal abuse charges

Latest News

NMA pulls off comeback win over PCS
NMA pulls off comeback win over PCS
Police: Dothan couple smoked illegal drugs in front of child
Enterprise hosts inaugural 7A Girls Wildcat Golf Invitational Tournament
Enterprise hosts inaugural 7A Girls Wildcat Golf Invitational Tournament
Missing drug Fentanyl investigated at Dothan Fire Department.
Potentially deadly drug Fentanyl missing from Dothan Fire Department