Quiet today, storms move in overnight

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures to start off this morning are in the upper 50s and lower 60s, winds will remain breezy through today bringing in warmer air from the south so afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tonight we will watch a line of showers and storms that will pass through during the early morning hours on Wednesday this could bring another chance of strong to severe storms to the area. Our main risk with this line will be gusty winds and a few isolated tornadoes. Tomorrow afternoon we will stay mostly cloudy but the rain will move out in the late morning hours. The rest of the week looks nice with temperatures in the lower 70s and sunshine.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 80°. Winds SE 10-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, storms move in. Low near 66°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph 40%

TOMORROW– Rain moves out early, mostly cloudy. High near 80°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 90%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 70° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 71° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 68° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 68° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 78° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 81° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 84° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-20 kts. Seas 5-7 ft

