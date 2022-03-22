Advertisement

Police: Dothan couple smoked illegal drugs in front of child

(MGN)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police arrested two people after they found evidence that the couple smoked marijuana in front of a child.

On March 19, 2022, Dothan Police Officers were answering a call at a Motel in the 2800 block of Ross Clark Circle when they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from a neighboring room.

Officers contacted the occupants of that room and identified them as Christopher Williams and Charkelia Wade.

The two also had a small child present in the room. Williams and Wade both admitted to DPD that they’d smoked marijuana prior to the arrival of the officers.

While investigating, officers discovered two individual bags of what they believed to be marijuana.

Houston County Department of Human Resources was called due to the small child being present.

Christopher Leander Williams
Christopher Leander Williams(Dothan Police Dept.)
Charkelia Diane Wade
Charkelia Diane Wade(Dothan Police Dept.)

As a result of this incident, 37-year-old Christopher Williams and 32-year-old Charkelia Wade were both arrested, and each was charged with one count of Chemical Endangerment of a Child. Each one had a bond of $15,000.00.

