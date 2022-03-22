Advertisement

Montgomery Zoo’s new pygmy hippo to make public debut

The Montgomery Zoo's newest pygmy hippo, Hardari, weighed just 12 pounds at birth but will grow...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo is preparing for the public debut of its new male pygmy hippopotamus calf, Haradari, who was born on Feb. 3.

The baby hippo will be shown to the public for the first time at 10 a.m. on Thursday, just days before Zoo Weekend, one of the Montgomery Zoo’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

The birth is of significant importance because pygmy hippos are classified as an endangered species, and males are rarer than females. There are only an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 of the animals remaining in their native habitat.

The Montgomery Zoo's newest pygmy hippo, Hardari, will make his public debut on March 24, 2022.
Haradari is the fifth successful birth of the species at the Montgomery Zoo since 2016. He is the second calf of Asali, but is her first with Nile, who now has four offspring.

Haradari was just 12 pounds at birth, but he wont stay small for long. Zoo officials say he’s putting on about a pound a day and should reach an average weight of 400-600l pounds when he’s fully grown.

The baby hippo lives in a special exhibit with his mother in the zoo’s South American realm, located near Monkey Island.

