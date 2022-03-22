Advertisement

Human remains discovered under home while fixing plumbing

They stumbled upon human remains underneath the home while fixing the plumbing. (Source: KDKA)
By Chris Hoffman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A homeowner in Pennsylvania and her boyfriend made a disturbing discovery on her property that explained the many times she could smell a foul odor around her home.

Tracey Douds has lived in her mobile home for about five years.

“I’ve felt weird since I’ve been here, and I didn’t know why or is it just me,” Douds said.

Her boyfriend stumbled upon human remains underneath the home while fixing the plumbing.

At first, she thought he was trying to be funny but then confirmed there were human bones when they went to double-check.

The pair called 911 and police came to investigate.

Douds said she could sometimes smell something but thought it was just a dead animal and didn’t want to mess around with it.

State police said it is unclear how the person died.

Copyright 2022 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing drug Fentanyl investigated at Dothan Fire Department.
Potentially deadly drug Fentanyl missing from Dothan Fire Department
UPDATE: Family of ejected Wiregrass man asking for prayers from community
Dothan PD investigating assault
Dothan police investigating firearm assault
Devaundria Glanton, 21 years old, of Dothan was charged with 3 counts of Assault Second Degree...
Dothan woman fights arrest by biting 3 officers
Police: Dothan couple smoked illegal drugs in front of child

Latest News

A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
Couy Griffin is charged with illegally entering U.S. Capitol grounds during the riot that...
Judge hears closing arguments in 2nd Capitol riot trial
Erica Latoya Alexander
Woman in Enterprise dispute convicted of manslaughter
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Gov. Kay Ivey makes campaign stop in Mobile to talk with Azalea City Republican Women at Heron...
Governor Ivey Awards Grants to Equip More Law Enforcement Agencies