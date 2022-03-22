Advertisement

Enterprise Police Department looking for missing teen

Evan Lee Wallace
Evan Lee Wallace(Evan Lee Wallace)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is looking for the assistance of community members in finding a missing person.

16 year old, Evan Lee Wallace was last seen on Sunday, March 20th in the 100 block of Stoneridge, Enterprise, AL. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Wallace is described as a 5 foot 6 inches, black male, weighting 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

The Enterprise Police Department is seeking the assistance of our local and surrounding communities in locating a...

Posted by Enterprise Police Department on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Enterprise PD is asking anyone who may have any information regarding Wallace’s whereabouts to contact the police department at 334-347-2222 or by leaving an anonymous tip at their website.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Missing drug Fentanyl investigated at Dothan Fire Department.
Potentially deadly drug Fentanyl missing from Dothan Fire Department
UPDATE: Family of ejected Wiregrass man asking for prayers from community
Police: Dothan couple smoked illegal drugs in front of child
Wiregrass man ejected in car crash on road to recovery
Dothan PD investigating assault
Dothan police investigating firearm assault

Latest News

Early voting for the March 1 Primary Election begins on Feb. 14, 2022.
Durant leads Britt, with Brooks a distant 3rd, in exclusive new Gray TV/Ala. Daily News poll
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
The Montgomery Zoo's newest pygmy hippo, Hardari, weighed just 12 pounds at birth but will grow...
Montgomery Zoo’s new pygmy hippo to make public debut
WTVY News4 Now
OTT: What’s Trending