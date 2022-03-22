Enterprise Police Department looking for missing teen

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is looking for the assistance of community members in finding a missing person.

16 year old, Evan Lee Wallace was last seen on Sunday, March 20th in the 100 block of Stoneridge, Enterprise, AL. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Wallace is described as a 5 foot 6 inches, black male, weighting 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

The Enterprise Police Department is seeking the assistance of our local and surrounding communities in locating a... Posted by Enterprise Police Department on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Enterprise PD is asking anyone who may have any information regarding Wallace’s whereabouts to contact the police department at 334-347-2222 or by leaving an anonymous tip at their website.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

