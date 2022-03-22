Enterprise holds annual elementary school track meet

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The annual Enterprise elementary track meet took place today at Enterprise High School.

Over 500 student athletes from six Enterprise City elementary schools, ranging from third through sixth grade, hit the track with the opportunity to compete in eight different events.

Members of the high school team organized and ran the meet today.

Wildcats head coach Brad Fortney hopes this event will give the younger athletes track experience that they can build on in the future, no matter which direction they take their athletic careers.

“This is great things that can get kids interested early on to keep working on those skills that will make them successful when they get to middle school, when they get to high school,” said Fortney. “When they have opportunities to play other sports now we have a great foundation to create better athletes. So, you get them out here and they actually get to compete against each other and potentially kids that they might be teammates with in the future. So, I think it’s what makes it really really special about Enterprise.”

Fifth grade participant Dalton Sizemore added, “It was super fun. I did the shotput, javelin and 200-meter. The 200-meter I got third place, and I had a bunch of fun.”

