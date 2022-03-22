Dothan Public Works evaluates flood threat risk

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - The majority of the rain event on March 18, 2022 started around 11:00 a.m. and ended around 3:00 p.m. in most areas in Dothan. Total rainfall from city rain gauges was around 4.17 to 6.7 inches during the four (4) hour period. The intensities and varying amounts of rainfall at different locations associated with this rain event would be considered to be between a 10-year and a 100-year rain event, depending on location.

The Public Works Street Department worked Saturday, March 19th, and continue to work this week in areas where significant storm water problems occurred, to remove debris found in these areas. Storm drain inlets and pipe culverts are being checked in areas throughout Dothan as well, to remove debris found in advance of the approaching storm system anticipated in this area during the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 23. Rainfall amounts predicted are between 1-1.5 inch for Tuesday through Thursday with locally heavier rainfall possible.

The city of Dothan will continue to check storm drainage before and after rain events to help ensure the storm drainage systems operate in the most efficient manner possible. The rain event that occurred Friday, March 18, is a very significant rain event and the majority of storm drainage systems cannot handle this amount of storm water during a short period of time such as occurred last Friday.

