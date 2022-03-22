Dothan police make arrest in DFD fentanyl heist

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department was notified by the Dothan Fire Department after a routine inventory that there was a missing amount of narcotics from a narcotics storage facility operated by the Fire Department. An investigation was started and the DEA was notified since the missing narcotic was identified as forty-two (42) one dose vials of Fentanyl, a Schedule II/IIN Controlled Substance. Substances in this schedule have a high potential for abuse which may lead to severe psychological or physical dependence. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine.

Today that investigation has ended with the arrest of Jesse R. Taylor of Rehobeth. Taylor was a Dothan Fire Medic at the time of the theft and is responsible for the theft of the medication. Taylor has been on administrative leave since Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He is charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl and Theft of Property 2nd degree. Taylor has been booked into the Dothan City jail with bonds totaling $30,000. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and US Attorney’s Office have been notified and additional charges are possible.

Taylor has been served a notice of termination and the City will follow Dothan Personnel Rules and Regulations concerning his due process.

It is disturbing to all when a member of the public safety community violates the trust placed on them by the citizens they serve. The Dothan Fire Department and Chief Larry Williams have been transparent and assisted in the investigation in every way possible. By the nature of Taylor’s position in the Fire Department, he was able to access the storage location and remove the medication without suspicion until the inventory revealed the discrepancy. There are no other suspects in this case.

Since this case can be adopted into the Federal system, no other information can be released at this time. Any further questions should be directed to the DEA or the US Attorney’s Office in Montgomery.

