Advertisement

Destiny Church focuses on mental health during March

Destiny Church
Destiny Church(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In the words of a Dothan Pastor, most churches deal with what happens to people spiritually, not always what happens with them psychologically.

Jevon Goode is turning that around with a mental health series on Tuesday nights at Destiny Church.

He started the series last March, after realizing the pandemic was taking a toll on many mentally.

On Tuesday the 22nd, community members were invited to the church to hear from trauma professional Pamela Miles.

Identifying your specific trauma, how to cope with it, and available resources were all discussed.

“Traumas that thing to me, beyond depression or anything else that you’ve got to get down to the core of why and how in order to help positively affect the person that’s been traumatized,” expresses Jevon Goode, Pastor of Destiny Church.

The church’s last meeting for the mental health series will be Tuesday, March 29th.

You can find more information on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/destinychurch.dothan

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Missing drug Fentanyl investigated at Dothan Fire Department.
Potentially deadly drug Fentanyl missing from Dothan Fire Department
UPDATE: Family of ejected Wiregrass man asking for prayers from community
Police: Dothan couple smoked illegal drugs in front of child
Wiregrass man ejected in car crash on road to recovery
Dothan PD investigating assault
Dothan police investigating firearm assault

Latest News

Bill Banks rescuing dog
Dothan Animal Shelter Director rescues dog from storm
Annual Azalea Dogwood Festival
Azalea Dogwood Festival celebrates 59 years in the Wiregrass
Spring Farm Day
Around 3,000 attend Landmark’s annual “Spring Farm Day”
Dothan Animal Shelter saves dog from major flood
WATCH: Dothan Animal Shelter saves dog from major flood