Destiny Church focuses on mental health during March

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In the words of a Dothan Pastor, most churches deal with what happens to people spiritually, not always what happens with them psychologically.

Jevon Goode is turning that around with a mental health series on Tuesday nights at Destiny Church.

He started the series last March, after realizing the pandemic was taking a toll on many mentally.

On Tuesday the 22nd, community members were invited to the church to hear from trauma professional Pamela Miles.

Identifying your specific trauma, how to cope with it, and available resources were all discussed.

“Traumas that thing to me, beyond depression or anything else that you’ve got to get down to the core of why and how in order to help positively affect the person that’s been traumatized,” expresses Jevon Goode, Pastor of Destiny Church.

The church’s last meeting for the mental health series will be Tuesday, March 29th.

You can find more information on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/destinychurch.dothan

