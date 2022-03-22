Coaches pleased as Auburn Football continues spring practice

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) -A big focus has been on Auburn Basketball, but on The Plains football is back in action.

Auburn Football is in the midst of their spring practice period.

Bryan Harsin getting ready for his second season leading the team after a turbulent off season.

Special Teams Coordinator Roc Bellantoni said the guys are buying in, even experienced players like Derrick Hall are looking to improve every day.

“He’s craving information, craving new drills. I’m impressed with how they’ve shown up to practice every day,” Bellantoni said.

“We talk about foundation, leadership is part of that,” Linebackers Coach, Christian Robinson, said. “To have that and to see it on a daily basis is really exciting as a coach. It’s a totally different team from everything I’ve heard.”

Robinson said the standard an expectation is to win championships.

Auburn will play their A-Day game April 9, at 1:00 p.m.

