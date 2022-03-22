City of Dothan prepares to recieve CDBG Funds

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan is working to determine current concerns and issues within the community to then be able to address them with Community Development Block Grant Funds.

Every year, CDBG Funds are used for programs that help low-and moderate-income residents.

Many community members took part in “neighborhood meetings” the city held last month.

Suggestions and ideas were presented during the sessions.

Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, Haven Street’s sidewalks, and building improvements at the Boys and Girls Club and Salvation Army are just a handful of what this money has been used for in the past.

“It’s important for us to receive the funds so that we can do these activities and we can help people,” explains Kelly Mierkowski, CDBG Program Administrator. “Ultimately, we want to benefit the residents in the community, that’s what our funds are for. Particularly those that are lower income that may not be able to get certain services other places.”

The city has received this grant since 1989, last year receiving over $500,000.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

