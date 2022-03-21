Upcoming Road Closure Notification- Hodgesville Road

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Road and Bridge will have Hodgesville Road closed to through traffic between East Saunders Road and Middleton Road and closed between E. Inez Road and East Wayne Road until further notice.

This work is in preparation for an upcoming paving project.

We will continue to update you of any further closures or changes.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

