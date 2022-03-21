Advertisement

Upcoming Road Closure Notification- Hodgesville Road

The City of Concord Water Resources Department has two scheduled road closures for the week of...
The City of Concord Water Resources Department has two scheduled road closures for the week of February 27.(WBTV File)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Road and Bridge will have Hodgesville Road closed to through traffic between East Saunders Road and Middleton Road and closed between E. Inez Road and East Wayne Road until further notice.

This work is in preparation for an upcoming paving project.

We will continue to update you of any further closures or changes.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

UPDATE: One ejected, several injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 431
Family of ejected Wiregrass man asking for prayers from community
Tuesday, a group of teens was caught on camera vandalizing shops in Seaside.
Spring breakers stir up trouble in Seaside
Alan Sjoken is charged with felony burglary with battery committed therein and two misdemeanor...
Man arrested after allegedly attacking teen at restaurant
Covington County man in jail after he stole tools to make money

Latest News

Andrew Thomas, aggravated animal abuse
Dothan man faces aggravated animal abuse charges
Around noon on Saturday, two boats collided during the Florida B.A.S.S Nation Junior/High...
Update: Boater killed at Bainbridge fishing tournament identified
Family of ejected Wiregrass man asking for prayers from community
Family of ejected Wiregrass man asking for prayers from community
Azalea Dogwood Festival celebrates 59 years in the Wiregrass
Azalea Dogwood Festival celebrates 59 years in the Wiregrass