Tracking A Storm System

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Pleasant spring weather continues for early this week, but we’re tracking a storm system that will turn us wet Wednesday. The main window for some strong thunderstorms looks to be from around 2-8 am Wednesday, but this is subject to fine-tuning. After a warm-up early this week, we’ll turn a bit cooler for late in the week.

TONIGHT – Passing high cloudiness. Low near 54°.  Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Increasing cloudiness, a few evening showers. High near 80°. Winds SSE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms late. Low near 65°.  Winds S at 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Early showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 74° 90%

THU: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 70° 10%

FRI: Sunny.  Low: 46° High: 71° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 68° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 68° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 78° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDSAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 20-25 kts.  Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

