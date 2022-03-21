Strong storms Wednesday morning

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another round of showers and storms is expected early Wednesday morning (3/23). The Storm Prediction Center has the Wiregrass under a “Slight” risk which is 2/5 on the scale of severity. This is not uncommon for this time of year. A line of showers and thunderstorms will develop in front of a cold front that is expected to push through our area mid week. Some cells may develop ahead of the line and could have the potential to rotate. Cells embedded within the line of storms will also have the potential to produce a brief spin-up or two. The main concerns are straight line winds, flash flooding and an isolated tornado or two. Be sure you have a way to get watches and warnings overnight whether that be a cell phone or a weather radio.

SPC (WTVY)

