Spring is here....... and so is severe weather season.

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Emily Acton
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Spring like weather pattern this week with high temperatures in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Chance of showers and storms Wednesday. Some could be on the stronger to severe side. Timing right now looks like the line will push through early Wednesday morning but we will have a better grasp on the exact window closer to Wednesday.

TONIGHT – Mostly Clear. Low near 46°.  Winds W 5

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy AM, Mostly Cloudy PM. High near 74°. Winds Light and Variable

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 54°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 80°

WED: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 74° 70%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 70°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 70°

SAT: Mostly Sunny. Low: 45° High: 68°

SUN: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 45° High: 65°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach HatcherCopyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

