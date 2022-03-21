Advertisement

Severe Weather Possible Early Wednesday

Isolated Tornadoes & Damaging Wind Potential
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A strong storm system will spread severe weather across the South this week, starting in Texas Monday, spreading to Louisiana and Mississippi Tuesday, before moving into Alabama, Georgia and parts of Florida Wednesday. Our best chance for some strong storms looks to be in the 2-8 am window Wednesday. We’ll fine-tune this, as needed. The atmosphere looks supportive of isolated tornadoes and gusty winds in that period. The SPC has outlined us in a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5).

Severe Outlook Wednesday
Severe Outlook Wednesday(WTVY)

The future radar images below give you an idea on the timing. Stay tuned as we track this system! -David

Projected Radar - 2 am Wednesday
Projected Radar - 2 am Wednesday(WTVY)
Projected Radar - 5 am Wednesday
Projected Radar - 5 am Wednesday(WTVY)
Projected Radar - 7 am Wednesday
Projected Radar - 7 am Wednesday(WTVY)

