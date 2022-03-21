School district sees some improvement with food shortages

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - This school year has presented a variety of challenges, and one main issue has been overcoming food shortages and supply chain issues for lunchrooms.

Schools throughout Geneva County are still dealing with plenty of food shortages overall, and because of this, supplies from a variety of distributors are coming in to ensure one specific vendor’s lack of availability won’t cause them to create a new weekly menu.

“We do use local produce, back in the fall we got satsumas from several different local farmers, and right now we’re in the process of getting strawberries from some local farms,” explains Justin Hope, Child Nutrition Director for Geneva County Schools. “The kids really enjoy the local fresh produce.”

The upside of this challenge is the flexibility it’s giving child nutrition workers.

Rylla Sheilds, Child Nutrition Manager expresses, “Chicken alfredo, they like the nachos, we’ll do a fajita bar for them, we’ve done a potato bar, they loved that, and like I said, they like a home-cooked meal, and that’s what we try to do.”

For students eating school lunch, they’re satisfied with the options given.

“I like to eat the fresh fruit because it’s better than eating chips,” says Ellie Hatton, 3rd Grader at Slocomb Elementary.

“Today I got chicken nuggets, and the salad, and strawberries,” says Mattie Mcgowan, 3rd Grader at Slocomb Elementary. “It’s just so good.”

Hope says there are a lot of unknowns and concerns as he and other area child nutrition directors start to think about next year.

He also expressed that while all Geneva County students currently can eat school lunch for free, some will have to go back to paying next year, and that cost is currently unknown.

