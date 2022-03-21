A nice looking Monday

SYNOPSIS – Starting the morning off in the upper 40s and lower 50s around the area, this afternoon we will remain mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Tomorrow during the day things remain quiet but tomorrow night a strong cold front will move into the area bringing with it the risk of strong to severe storms again. Rain will move out early on Wednesday leaving us mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s. The rest of the week stays quiet with highs in the lower 70s. We will cool off slightly for the weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 40s.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 74°. Winds SE 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, storms late. High near 80°. Winds SE 10-20 mph 30%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, showers and storms early. Low: 64° High: 74° 70%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 70° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 71° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 68° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 68° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 72° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

