Houston County woman shoots into estranged husbands house

DOTHAN, Ala. - Dothan police say a woman fired into a home after she attempted to confront her estranged husband.

The two have been separated from for several months. Police say when she was denied access to the residence, she began firing a handgun thru the door. The estranged husband and several guests began running to get away from March. Eventually, fearing for the safety of others, the estranged husband tackled her and held her until police arrived and placed her in custody.

As a result, March, 60, was arrested and charged with one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and one count of domestic violence. Her bond was set at $90,000.

