Enterprise hosts inaugural 7A Girls Wildcat Golf Invitational Tournament

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a beautiful day to hit the links and that is exactly what the Enterprise girls golf team did.

Enterprise hosting the first 7A Lady Wildcats Golf Invitational Tournament today at The Bridges at Tartan Pines.

It was a one-day, 18-hole tournament that Enterprise and The Bridges hope to expand on in the future and host annually.

Enterprise hit the course with six other teams from around the state including: Alabama Christian, Auburn, Central Phenix, Oak Mountain, Prattville and Spanish Fort.

This Wildcat team has been on the road much of this season, so the ladies were ready for the chance to play on their home course.

“You travel like we do and we go to these other events and you hear these other schools and you want to show off what you have also,” said Enterprise head coach Dough Branson. “So, the girls are really excited to show off our home venue, our place of practice that we spend time with every day. Hopefully we’ll be able to perform well here at the house.”

The Bridges at Tartan Pines Director of Golf and General Manager Trey Anderss added, “It’s a really difficult course. The front nine is super easy and then you get to the back nine, we have a lot of wetlands and waste areas. So, it can play into prime tournament conditions, and today’s scoring will be very hard for those girls. So, the low rounds they’ve earned it.”

Enterprise defending its home course as the Lady Wildcats took first place, winning a playoff against Auburn.

Enterprise 7th grader Shaelyn Kennedy finished runner-up shooting an 80 on the day.

