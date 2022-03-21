Dothan woman fights arrest by biting 3 officers

DOTHAN, Ala. (Dothan PD) - On March 18, 2022, officers and investigators responded to the 2200 block of Westgate Parkway to investigate a citizen’s complaint. Officers made contact with the resident, Devaundria Glanton. While speaking to Glanton, officers noticed she had three small children in the residence as well. Officers addressed the initial issue with Glanton and at that point believed the issue to be resolved.

Officers had completed their initial reason for being there but were still in the area when they noticed Glanton leave her residence without her children. Officers made contact with Glanton again to address the fact of her leaving her small children unattended. At this point, Glanton became disorderly and non-compliant.

Due to their concern for the safety and well being of the children, officers contacted the Department of Human Resources (DHR) and requested they respond to the scene. When DHR arrived, Glanton became even more non-compliant and disorderly. Officers attempted to take Glanton into custody, and she began to go on a rampage. While taking Glanton into custody, she managed to bite three different officers and spit in the face of one officer.

Devaundria Glanton, 21 years old, of Dothan was charged with 3 counts of Assault Second Degree with no bond.

