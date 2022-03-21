Advertisement

Dothan woman fights arrest by biting 3 officers

While taking the woman into custody, she managed to bite three different officers and spit in the face of one officer.
Devaundria Glanton, 21 years old, of Dothan was charged with 3 counts of Assault Second Degree...
Devaundria Glanton, 21 years old, of Dothan was charged with 3 counts of Assault Second Degree with no bond.(jail)
By Press Release
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (Dothan PD) - On March 18, 2022, officers and investigators responded to the 2200 block of Westgate Parkway to investigate a citizen’s complaint. Officers made contact with the resident, Devaundria Glanton. While speaking to Glanton, officers noticed she had three small children in the residence as well. Officers addressed the initial issue with Glanton and at that point believed the issue to be resolved.

Officers had completed their initial reason for being there but were still in the area when they noticed Glanton leave her residence without her children. Officers made contact with Glanton again to address the fact of her leaving her small children unattended. At this point, Glanton became disorderly and non-compliant.

Due to their concern for the safety and well being of the children, officers contacted the Department of Human Resources (DHR) and requested they respond to the scene. When DHR arrived, Glanton became even more non-compliant and disorderly. Officers attempted to take Glanton into custody, and she began to go on a rampage. While taking Glanton into custody, she managed to bite three different officers and spit in the face of one officer.

Devaundria Glanton, 21 years old, of Dothan was charged with 3 counts of Assault Second Degree with no bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

UPDATE: One ejected, several injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 431
Family of ejected Wiregrass man asking for prayers from community
Tuesday, a group of teens was caught on camera vandalizing shops in Seaside.
Spring breakers stir up trouble in Seaside
Alan Sjoken is charged with felony burglary with battery committed therein and two misdemeanor...
Man arrested after allegedly attacking teen at restaurant
Covington County man in jail after he stole tools to make money

Latest News

Experts say hackers aren’t just taking over your social media accounts, but many are stealing...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
Mug Shot
Houston County woman shoots into estranged husbands house
New Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey holds comfortable GOP primary lead
SPC
Strong storms Wednesday morning