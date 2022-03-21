Advertisement

Dothan police investigating firearm assault

By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan police are currently investigating an afternoon firearm assault. It happened on Third Avenue near Emmons Drive.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. It doesn’t appear to be life threatening.

The shooting comes after at least three other reported shootings over the weekend.

So far no arrests have been made in this afternoon’s shooting.

