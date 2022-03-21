Advertisement

Dothan man faces aggravated animal abuse charges

Andrew Thomas, aggravated animal abuse
Andrew Thomas, aggravated animal abuse(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces aggravated animal abuse charges.

Police say Andrew Thomas beat his dog with lumber and an extension cord. Investigators believe Thomas also used the pit bull for fighting. Thomas was released from the Houston County Jail after posting a $15,000.00 bond on Saturday.

We will continue to update this story with further details as needed.

