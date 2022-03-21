DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces aggravated animal abuse charges.

Police say Andrew Thomas beat his dog with lumber and an extension cord. Investigators believe Thomas also used the pit bull for fighting. Thomas was released from the Houston County Jail after posting a $15,000.00 bond on Saturday.

We will continue to update this story with further details as needed.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.