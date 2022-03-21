Advertisement

Dothan Animal Shelter Director rescues dog from storm

Bill Banks rescuing dog
Bill Banks rescuing dog(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hundreds are calling him a hero, but to Bill Banks, he was simply doing his job.

The Dothan Animal Shelter Director didn’t think twice when an animal was minutes away from drowning.

Our severe weather on Friday caused areas near water drainage creeks to flood, and one pitbull was caught up in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Dothan Police Department received a call about a dog in distress, and that’s when Banks took over.

The pitbull was tied to a doghouse in an area that’s never flooded prior to Friday’s weather, but her owner wasn’t home.

Without hesitation, Banks waded through waist-high water to save the dog.

“I probably had 10,000 fire ants biting me,” expresses Banks. “The water was just floating with fire ants. The dog was covered in ants. So, we got the dog up the hill, out of the water and got the dog cleaned off, and made sure that she was okay, and it was a pretty interesting situation.”

Banks says the dog is doing well and her owner has moved the doghouse up-hill so what happened Friday doesn’t happen again.

He wants this to serve as a reminder to all animal owners.

Saying, bring you pets indoors or up-hill during severe weather, because you never know what could happen.

