DA: Puzzle in murder, burned body case will be clear

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -Prosecutors told a Dale County jury there is no doubt Chad Brogdon murdered his mother, dismembered her body, and burned the remains.

“The puzzle will be clear, and you will have no reasonable doubt (of his guilt),” District Attorney Kirke Adams predicted of the trial’s outcome during his opening arguments Monday.

Brogdon, 38, faces murder and corpse abuse charges in the death Penny Newton. She was killed hours before Mother’s Day in 2019.

Before opening statements began, Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore rejected a last-minute defense plea to move Brogdon’s murder trial from Ozark due to excessive news coverage of the bizarre case.

Defense attorney Laura Peterman expressed concerns the media reports jeopardize Brogdon’s chances of receiving a fair trial.

While prosecutors are confident in the circumstantial evidence, defense attorneys urged jurors to have an open mind about testimony.

“This is not as cut and dry and it seems,” Lee Knowles said during his opening statement.

Newton’s charred remains were found in a burned vehicle along Choctawhatchee River near Hartford, Alabama.

Investigators believe Brogdon drove them there from the Level Plains home where he lived with Newton.

Brogdon pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease to murder and corpse abuse charges.

He also faces charges in an unrelated case where a Dale County corrections officer and inmate were attacked.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

