Advertisement

COVID during pregnancy increases risk of complications, study says

COVID-19 infection during pregnancy doubles or triples risks of certain complications.
COVID-19 infection during pregnancy doubles or triples risks of certain complications.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Experts are learning more about how COVID-19 affects pregnant women.

They’ve recently learned that getting the coronavirus when a woman is pregnant raises the risk of several kinds of complications.

The new information is from a new study published Monday in the Journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

In the study, women who contracted COVID were more likely to have severe health issues, like breathing problems, sepsis, blood clots, or acute respiratory distress syndrome.

They also had more than double the risk of giving birth too early.

Scientists are still learning more about how this affects the baby, so they’re recommending doctors keep a close eye on babies’ whose mothers got COVID.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One ejected, several injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 431
Family of ejected Wiregrass man asking for prayers from community
Tuesday, a group of teens was caught on camera vandalizing shops in Seaside.
Spring breakers stir up trouble in Seaside
Alan Sjoken is charged with felony burglary with battery committed therein and two misdemeanor...
Man arrested after allegedly attacking teen at restaurant
Covington County man in jail after he stole tools to make money

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Trump lawyers: Judge abused discretion in forcing testimony
Enterprise hosts inaugural 7A Girls Wildcat Golf Invitational Tournament
Enterprise hosts inaugural 7A Girls Wildcat Golf Invitational Tournament
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and more than 20 people were wounded...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 26 wounded
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks
FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, takes in the...
Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder