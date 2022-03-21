Azalea Dogwood Festival celebrates 59 years in the wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Community members from around the wiregrass took the streets of the Garden District to celebrate the Azalea Dogwood Festival.

Hundreds of people sat outside their houses and followed the parade. The smiles across everyone’s faces, is what many say makes the event so special.

“It’s fun. You get to watch a lot of things. You can actually get together with your family and have fun,” says Piper Bond, festival attendee.

The Azalea Dogwood Queen and her belles shared warm smiles with the Garden District in Dothan through the Azalea Dogwood Festival.

“I love being a part of the community like Beth said on Monday, I went out with my mom, and we put bows on people’s yards, and we just wanted to meet people in the garden district,” says Madaline Hamilton, 2022 Azalea Dogwood Queen. “I am from Headland, so I don’t know too many people, but I wanted to get out in the community and meet people, that way I can help in the future.”

The board for the festival says they were excited to not only attract older citizens to come out, but younger ones as well.

“I got a face painting, which you can see, and I went on a little bouncy house that they had,” says Bond.

Children like Bond taking in the queen and the belles is the reason why the board is hopeful this will be a tradition for many years to come.

“We’re trying to expand it every year,” says Dr. Mike Tew, treasurer, Azalea Dogwood Festival. “We have gone from just the trail to now we have the things going on around the different areas like Solomon Park, and other things going on like the lemonade stand contest going on. A lot of great things that get a lot of people involved. The community pulling together to show what great festivities we can have and enjoy each other and enjoy our community.”

Pageant coordinators say good years like this one gives them hope for the pageant growing back to its original numbers.

