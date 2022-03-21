Advertisement

ASWA 2022 All-State basketball teams

Four Wiregrass boys named to first-team this year.
ASWA 2022 All-State teams
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

CLASS 7A BOYS

First-team All-State

Elijah Terry, Enterprise, Sr., G-F, 6-6

Honorable mention

Thomas Dowd, Dothan, Jr., F, 6-7

CLASS 6A BOYS

Second-team All-State

Caleb Paige, Eufaula, Sr., G, 6-4

Third-team All-State

Josh Paige, Eufaula, Sr., G, 6-4

CLASS 5A BOYS

First-team All-State

Bryson Dawkins, Carroll-Ozark, Sr., G-F, 6-4

Second-team All-State

Akeives Shorts, Charles Henderson, Sr., G, 5-10

CLASS 3A BOYS

Second-team All-State

Kadyn Mitchell, Houston Academy, Fr., G, 5-11

CLASS 2A BOYS

First-team All-State

Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co., Sr., G, 6-2

Third-team All-State

Raymon Bryant, Cottonwood, Sr., G, 6-3

AISA BOYS

First-team All-State

Austin Cross, Pike Liberal Arts, Jr., G, 6-3

Second-team All-State

Darryl Lee, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr., G, 5-11

Third-team All-State

Mario Davenport, Pike Liberal Arts, Jr., F, 6-4

CLASS 7A GIRLS

Second-team All-State

Amiyah Rollins, Dothan, Sr., G, 5-10

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Third-team All-State

Zahria Hoskey, Eufaula, Sr., G, 5-7

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Second-team All-State

Makala Hobdy, Charles Henderson, Jr., G, 5-5

Honorable mention

Jayden Blackmon, Headland, Sr., G-F, 6-0

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Honorable mention

Vanessa Stoudemire, Opp, Jr., G, 5-7

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Honorable mention

Ja’Mya Glover, Abbeville, So., F, 6-0

AISA GIRLS

Third-team All-State

Amiyah Govan, Abbeville Christian, Sr., C-F, 5-9

Honorable mention

Caroline Armstrong, Abbeville Christian, Jr., G, 5-10

