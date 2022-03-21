ASWA 2022 All-State basketball teams
Four Wiregrass boys named to first-team this year.
CLASS 7A BOYS
First-team All-State
Elijah Terry, Enterprise, Sr., G-F, 6-6
Honorable mention
Thomas Dowd, Dothan, Jr., F, 6-7
CLASS 6A BOYS
Second-team All-State
Caleb Paige, Eufaula, Sr., G, 6-4
Third-team All-State
Josh Paige, Eufaula, Sr., G, 6-4
CLASS 5A BOYS
First-team All-State
Bryson Dawkins, Carroll-Ozark, Sr., G-F, 6-4
Second-team All-State
Akeives Shorts, Charles Henderson, Sr., G, 5-10
CLASS 3A BOYS
Second-team All-State
Kadyn Mitchell, Houston Academy, Fr., G, 5-11
CLASS 2A BOYS
First-team All-State
Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co., Sr., G, 6-2
Third-team All-State
Raymon Bryant, Cottonwood, Sr., G, 6-3
AISA BOYS
First-team All-State
Austin Cross, Pike Liberal Arts, Jr., G, 6-3
Second-team All-State
Darryl Lee, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr., G, 5-11
Third-team All-State
Mario Davenport, Pike Liberal Arts, Jr., F, 6-4
CLASS 7A GIRLS
Second-team All-State
Amiyah Rollins, Dothan, Sr., G, 5-10
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Third-team All-State
Zahria Hoskey, Eufaula, Sr., G, 5-7
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Second-team All-State
Makala Hobdy, Charles Henderson, Jr., G, 5-5
Honorable mention
Jayden Blackmon, Headland, Sr., G-F, 6-0
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Honorable mention
Vanessa Stoudemire, Opp, Jr., G, 5-7
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Honorable mention
Ja’Mya Glover, Abbeville, So., F, 6-0
AISA GIRLS
Third-team All-State
Amiyah Govan, Abbeville Christian, Sr., C-F, 5-9
Honorable mention
Caroline Armstrong, Abbeville Christian, Jr., G, 5-10
