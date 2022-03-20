Advertisement

Wiregrass women work to protect themselves

Women's Safety Initiative
Women's Safety Initiative(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An initiative right here in Dothan is putting women’s safety at the forefront.

12 brave women took part in a self-defense course Saturday at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center.

“Especially if they’re living by themselves, or if they’re a little bit more on the timid side, it gives them a chance to be more self-confident within themselves, and it also gives them the chance to learn some good techniques on what to do,” expresses Trina Tyson, Participant.

The women’s safety initiative is aiming to do just that.

Tyson continues, “Learning the different defense stances, and how to protect yourself in any given situation, whether that be someone walking up on you out of the clear blue, even somebody that you know, that touches you, that you don’t want them to actually touch you.”

Preparing them for the unexpected.

“When you actually get involved in it, that’s when the real comes, to see how much strength you have,” explains Tyson. “A lot of times you think your strong, until you’re put in that situation.”

This multi-part course is teaching women of all ages how to protect themselves.

“Women that don’t have any martial arts background, or self-defense experience, just showing them what you were born with and how to properly utilize different techniques where you can defend yourself,” says Sergeant Susie Peters, R.A.D. Instructor.

Boosting confidence, that they don’t have to be a victim.

Tyson finishes, “Very empowering, and again, it’s also a very good way to get some exercise in.”

The next course will be sometime this summer, and the Safety Center will post the dates on their Facebook soon.

