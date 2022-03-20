WATCH: Dothan Animal Shelter saves dog from major flood

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Animal Shelter Director, Bill Banks is being commended for his efforts in rescuing a dog from major floodwaters during Friday’s severe weather.

A serious storm came through the Wiregrass Friday, bringing an enormous amount of rain. The massive amount of rain flooded many areas in Dothan that was near water drainage creeks.

The Dothan Police Department received a call to a dog in distress that was near one of these creeks.

Dothan Animal Shelter Director, Bill Banks responded to the call to assist.

Upon arrival, Director Banks found that the owner of the dog was unavailable.

Dothan Animal Shelter saves dog from major flood (Dothan Police Dept.)

Without knowing what might be in the waters or the demeanor of the dog, the Dothan Humanitarian waded through waist-high waters to free the dog and get it out of the flooding-fenced area it was in.

Director Banks’ selflessness and continuous care for animals reflects greatly of himself, the Dothan Animal Shelter, and the City of Dothan.

As you can see, the grateful fur baby thanked him with a big wet hug!

