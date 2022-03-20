Advertisement

Tuskegee football player killed in Friday shooting

Tuskegee University Sports Information Director Jordan Benson confirmed 20-year-old Reginald...
Tuskegee University Sports Information Director Jordan Benson confirmed 20-year-old Reginald Summage Jr. was a sophomore wide receiver. According to the university’s roster, Summage graduated from Jeff Davis High School.(Credit: Jordan Benson/Tuskegee Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim in a fatal shooting Friday night in Tuskegee has been identified as a player on the Tuskegee Golden Tigers’ football team.

Tuskegee University Sports Information Director Jordan Benson confirmed 20-year-old Reginald Summage Jr. was a sophomore wide receiver. According to the university’s roster, Summage graduated from Jeff Davis High School.

Police responded to the Washington Plaza parking lot in the 700 block of West Martin Street around 11:50 p.m. in reference to a man that had been shot. They found Summage at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took Marquavius Lee Debro, 21, of Tuskegee, into custody on Saturday. He is charged with murder.

Marquavius Lee Debro, 21, of Tuskegee, is charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Marquavius Lee Debro, 21, of Tuskegee, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Reginald Tyrone Summage Jr., of Montgomery.(Source: Macon County Sheriff's Office)

Debro is being held in the Macon County Detention Facility. His bail is set $150,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One ejected, several injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 431
Family of ejected Wiregrass man asking for prayers from community
Tuesday, a group of teens was caught on camera vandalizing shops in Seaside.
Spring breakers stir up trouble in Seaside
Covington County man in jail after he stole tools to make money
Alan Sjoken is charged with felony burglary with battery committed therein and two misdemeanor...
Man arrested after allegedly attacking teen at restaurant

Latest News

Around noon on Saturday, two boats collided during the Florida B.A.S.S Nation Junior/High...
1 confirmed dead at Bainbridge fishing tournament
Family of ejected Wiregrass man asking for prayers from community
Family of ejected Wiregrass man asking for prayers from community
Azalea Dogwood Festival celebrates 59 years in the Wiregrass
Azalea Dogwood Festival celebrates 59 years in the Wiregrass
Experts said we can expect higher prices and inflated costs for at least the rest of the year.
Experts help with budgeting amid inflation rising
Annual Azalea Dogwood Festival
Azalea Dogwood Festival celebrates 59 years in the Wiregrass