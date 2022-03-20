Advertisement

Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 20

Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting outside a car show.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Ark. (AP) - Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded, including children, in a shooting outside a car show.

Keith Finch, the chief of police in Dumas, provided the increased number of casualties but said it wasn’t immediately clear how many kids had been hurt. It was previously reported that 10 people had been wounded.

One person was in custody, although there may have been multiple shooters, Finch told reporters, according to the Associated Press.

State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway.

The car show is an annual community event held each spring to raise funds for scholarships and school supplies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Birdsong booking photo.
Public will never know outcome of Hartford teen’s manslaughter case
NEW: School Closings in the Wiregrass
Dothan Family Finds Fame on TikTok
Dothan family finds fame on TikTok
Damage reported in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY EMA: Stay off the roads
Ozark Severe Weather
Several reports of damage in Dale County as storms enter Wiregrass area

Latest News

Family said he was killed by a Russian bomb that struck an area where about a thousand...
Minn. man killed in Ukraine while supporting partner, family says
Friends of Army Aviation
Friends of Army Aviationhost their annual season kick off
Absolutely Alabama Vault: Cutts Restaurant
Cutts Restaurant in Enterprise celebrates 55 years
Firefighters in Texas have made progress against a massive complex of wildfires that have...
Evacuated Texas residents return home to wildfire damage