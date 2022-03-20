Advertisement

Report: One ejected, several injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 431

The severity of the injuries has not yet been released.
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:38 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was ejected, and two others are critically injured after a two-vehicle crash in Houston County Saturday night.

The crash happened on Highway 431, near East Grey Hodges Road.

Dothan police received the call a little after 9:30 p.m. ALEA arrived shortly after to assist in the crash.

Upon arrival, EMS assistance was requested with reports of major damage and that a person had been ejected from the vehicle.

According to Dispatchers, the southbound lanes of the highway had been closed off as first responders tended to the accident. However, the lanes have now reopened through to traffic.

The victims were reportedly taken to an area hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

