Advertisement

Friends of Army Aviationhost their annual season kick off

Friends of Army Aviation
Friends of Army Aviation(wtvy)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Community members were able to see the city of Ozark from a higher view with the help of Friends of Army Aviation.

Friends of Army Aviation hosted their annual meeting and family day. Organization members say they were excited to share their history with citizens and the importance of their work.

“I think the most enjoyable part of the day is to get off that aircraft.,” says John “Doc” Holladay, President, Friends of Army Aviation. “When you get on that iconic UH1 helicopter, it’s a legacy aircraft. It’s a Vietnam era aircraft. There’s just something about their aircraft. It gets into your system and you can’t get it out.”

Today was also special for the organization as John “Doc” Holladay flew his last flight at age 76.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

William Birdsong booking photo.
Public will never know outcome of Hartford teen’s manslaughter case
NEW: School Closings in the Wiregrass
Dothan Family Finds Fame on TikTok
Dothan family finds fame on TikTok
Damage reported in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY EMA: Stay off the roads
Ozark Severe Weather
Several reports of damage in Dale County as storms enter Wiregrass area

Latest News

Absolutely Alabama Vault: Cutts Restaurant
Cutts Restaurant in Enterprise celebrates 55 years
Report: One ejected, several injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 431
Report: One ejected, several injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 431
The buddy walk is a chance for kids and adults with down syndrome and those who are a part of...
15th annual Buddy Walk returns to Dothan
tea
Azalea Dogwood Tea