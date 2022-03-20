Friends of Army Aviationhost their annual season kick off

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Community members were able to see the city of Ozark from a higher view with the help of Friends of Army Aviation.

Friends of Army Aviation hosted their annual meeting and family day. Organization members say they were excited to share their history with citizens and the importance of their work.

“I think the most enjoyable part of the day is to get off that aircraft.,” says John “Doc” Holladay, President, Friends of Army Aviation. “When you get on that iconic UH1 helicopter, it’s a legacy aircraft. It’s a Vietnam era aircraft. There’s just something about their aircraft. It gets into your system and you can’t get it out.”

Today was also special for the organization as John “Doc” Holladay flew his last flight at age 76.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.