Family of ejected Wiregrass man asking for prayers from community

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The family of a man ejected from his vehicle during a crash late Saturday is asking for prayers as he recovers from injuries.

21-year-old Hunter Starling and his girlfriend, Aubrey, were t-boned Saturday night which caused his truck to flip multiple times and throw him out.

According to Starling’s mother, Hunter left Southeast Health Medical Center Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m. to be transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla.

Starling’s sister says the transport allows her brother to see doctors that specialize in working with the fractures that he has in his face/sinus cavities.

“He will also be having surgery on his right arm,” said Candace Starling Merritt, Hunter Starling’s sister. “This is the same arm that he broke playing football his senior year.”

Facebook posts and pictures on Hunter Starling’s account indicate he played football for Abbeville Christian Academy.

Merritt says her brother dislocated his hip, but physicians were able to correct it before leaving Dothan.

“He’s banged up really good and we hate seeing him in this shape, but it could have been much worse,” said Candace Starling Merritt.

Starling’s girlfriend, Aubrey, has injuries and bruising but hasn’t had any major issues, according to the Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.