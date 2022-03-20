Cutts Restaurant in Enterprise celebrates 55 years

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Cutts Restaurant celebrates 55 years, and they wanted the community to know they are more than just customers, but family.

To celebrate the big day, the restaurant hosted their first family reunion. Activities included a weiner dog contest and inflables for kids.

10 people participated in a chili dog eating contest of Cutts’s famous hot dogs, with the winner eating 5 dogs.

“We wouldn’t be here without the community support,” says Ashton Cutts, owner. “You know, this is kind of one thing we wanted to do for them to have fun with your family and enjoy the day with us like we have been doing for 55 years.”

The family says they are excited to make it a yearly event.

