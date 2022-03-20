Covington County man in jail after he stole tools to make money

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) – A Covington County man is behind bars and facing several burglary and drug charges.

James Lamar Caine (Covington County Sheriff's Department)

According to Covington County Sheriff, Blake Turman, investigators arrested James Lamar Caine, of Andalusia, on Friday, March 18th a little after 8:00 p.m.

Sherriff’s charged Caine with possessions of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, theft, and four counts of burglary in the 3rd.

Sheriff Turman says Caine targeted hunting camps in the Loango area and stole items that could easily be made into cash such as trailers, copper, etc.

The Andalusia native is currently being held in the Covington County Jail on a $219,000 bond. In addition, more charges could be forthcoming as the case unfolds.

Covington County Sheriff’s Department is urging residents to protect themselves and their property.

They say hunting camps aren’t visited often and owners should remove keys and lock outbuildings/campers.

