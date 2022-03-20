Advertisement

Covington County man in jail after he stole tools to make money

(MGN Graphics)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) – A Covington County man is behind bars and facing several burglary and drug charges.

James Lamar Caine
James Lamar Caine(Covington County Sheriff's Department)

According to Covington County Sheriff, Blake Turman, investigators arrested James Lamar Caine, of Andalusia, on Friday, March 18th a little after 8:00 p.m.

Sherriff’s charged Caine with possessions of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, theft, and four counts of burglary in the 3rd.

Sheriff Turman says Caine targeted hunting camps in the Loango area and stole items that could easily be made into cash such as trailers, copper, etc.

The Andalusia native is currently being held in the Covington County Jail on a $219,000 bond. In addition, more charges could be forthcoming as the case unfolds.

Man charged with disembering, burning his mom's body on trial

Covington County Sheriff’s Department is urging residents to protect themselves and their property.

They say hunting camps aren’t visited often and owners should remove keys and lock outbuildings/campers.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

William Birdsong booking photo.
Public will never know outcome of Hartford teen’s manslaughter case
NEW: School Closings in the Wiregrass
Dothan Family Finds Fame on TikTok
Dothan family finds fame on TikTok
Damage reported in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY EMA: Stay off the roads
Ozark Severe Weather
Several reports of damage in Dale County as storms enter Wiregrass area

Latest News

Report: One ejected, several injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 431
Friends of Army Aviation
Friends of Army Aviationhost their annual season kick off
Absolutely Alabama Vault: Cutts Restaurant
Cutts Restaurant in Enterprise celebrates 55 years
Report: One ejected, several injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 431
Report: One ejected, several injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 431