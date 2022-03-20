Around 3,000 attend Landmark’s annual “Spring Farm Day”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass families took advantage of Saturday’s beautiful weather by heading out to Landmark Park.

Almost 3,000 people attended their annual “Spring Farm Day.”

Food vendors, live music, and different animals were just three of many things outside for everyone to enjoy.

“We do a lot of farming demonstrations to showcase what life was like in the 1890′s on a farmstead,” says Laura Stakelum, Executive Director of Landmark Park. “We also had music, arts and crafts, activities for the kids, we had a lawnmower pull, so we had a great day, we had a really good time.”

This upcoming week, Landmark has activities scheduled for kids to take part in while they’re on Spring Break.

They’re also currently registering for summer camps.

You can head to their Facebook page or website for all the details.

