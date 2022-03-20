Another Spring like week ahead

SYNOPSIS – Spring like weather pattern this week with high temperatures in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Chance of showers and storms Wednesday but every other day is looking to be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 43°. Winds W 5

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 72°. Winds Light and Variable

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 46°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 74°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 80°

WED: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 74° 70%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 70°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 70°

SAT: Mostly Sunny. Low: 45° High: 68°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY - Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.