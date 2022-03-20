Advertisement

Another Spring like week ahead

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Spring like weather pattern this week with high temperatures in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Chance of showers and storms Wednesday but every other day is looking to be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 43°.  Winds W 5

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 72°. Winds Light and Variable

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 46°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 46° High: 74°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 80°

WED: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 74° 70%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 70°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 70°

SAT: Mostly Sunny. Low: 45° High: 68°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

