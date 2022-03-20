Advertisement

After flash flooding, experts say water can do more damage to your car than you realize

If your car was partially or fully submerged in Wednesday’s floodwaters, it can mean extensive damage and costly repairs.(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many cars were impacted by the flooding across Birmingham on Wednesday night.

Even if your car was only partially in high water or just was parked in it, experts said it can cost you a lot in repairs and you need to make sure that you get it looked at.

Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA said water does more damage to your car than you think and you can’t always see it. He said it is important to dry your car out as quickly as possible, including carpet, upholstery, and the seats.

Ingram said even if your car is driving good and seems okay, water can cause long standing issues that you may not even realize.

“It might not be a problem today or tomorrow, but as those circuits and fusing and wiring, as they start to corrode in the weeks and months going forward, then you are going to have some electrical issues in your vehicle,” Ingram said.

Ingram said the best thing to do is get your electrical and engine professionally looked at if your car was in high waters at all.

