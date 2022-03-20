Advertisement

15th annual Buddy Walk returns to Dothan

The buddy walk is a chance for kids and adults with down syndrome and those who are a part of...
The buddy walk is a chance for kids and adults with down syndrome and those who are a part of their lives to come together and celebrate what makes them so special. (Image Source: WLOX News)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 15th annual Buddy Walk has made its return to Dothan.

Hundreds gathered to show support for those that they know with Down Syndrome. Smiles across those with the condition filled the National Peanut Fairgrounds.

Community members say they were happy to be there to support them every step of the way.

“It’s important that you encourage the buddies,” says Savannah Thomley, attendee. “I be their biggest cheerleader and clap for them and cheer them on.”

