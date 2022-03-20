15th annual Buddy Walk returns to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 15th annual Buddy Walk has made its return to Dothan.

Hundreds gathered to show support for those that they know with Down Syndrome. Smiles across those with the condition filled the National Peanut Fairgrounds.

Community members say they were happy to be there to support them every step of the way.

“It’s important that you encourage the buddies,” says Savannah Thomley, attendee. “I be their biggest cheerleader and clap for them and cheer them on.”

