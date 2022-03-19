Advertisement

Wet road conditions cause car crash into Dothan home

Car crashes into Dothan home
Car crashes into Dothan home(WTVY)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A car has crashed into a Dothan home while traveling in wet road conditions.

Dothan Police responded to a call reporting the crash near North Brannon Stand Road. The crash happened on the other side of Main Street next to CVS.

News4 Weather Wrap: Severe Storms Strike Wiregrass

Investigators on the scene say a Chevy Tahoe rear-ended a Mitsubishi car. The driver of the Tahoe cites road conditions for them not being able to stop.

The Tahoe landed in a ditch while the Mitsubishi went on to hit the residence.

No injuries have been reported at this time. News4 is on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Retired officer named Dothan teens’ killer in court
Geneva County Fatal
Two dead after car crash in Geneva County
NEW: School Closings in the Wiregrass
Dothan Family Finds Fame on TikTok
Dothan family finds fame on TikTok
Damage reported in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY EMA: Stay off the roads

Latest News

Severe Weather MGN
News4 Weather Wrap: Severe Storms Strike Wiregrass
Multiple injuries reported after storm strikes mobile home park in Atmore
Atmore man was asleep in his trailer home – then woke in the woods during storm
(Source: Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention)
Exchange Center works to create a “trauma informed” community with annual conference
Multiple injuries reported after storm strikes mobile home park in Atmore
Multiple injuries reported after storm strikes mobile home park in Atmore