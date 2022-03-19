Wet road conditions cause car crash into Dothan home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A car has crashed into a Dothan home while traveling in wet road conditions.

Dothan Police responded to a call reporting the crash near North Brannon Stand Road. The crash happened on the other side of Main Street next to CVS.

Investigators on the scene say a Chevy Tahoe rear-ended a Mitsubishi car. The driver of the Tahoe cites road conditions for them not being able to stop.

The Tahoe landed in a ditch while the Mitsubishi went on to hit the residence.

No injuries have been reported at this time. News4 is on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

