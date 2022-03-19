UAB falls to Houston in NCAA Tournament, finishes season with 27-8 record

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers fell to the Houston Cougars 82-68 in the NCAA Tournament, ending their season at 27-8.

The Cougars led throughout the first half, going up by as much as 18 at one point, before the Blazers climbed their way back to trail by nine at halftime. Both teams shot extremely well in the first period, with UAB shooting over 61% from the field, while the Cougars shot 52% from the field. The Cougars shot over 60 percent from three point range as well. Houston guard Kyler Edwards led both teams with 17 points, while UAB’s Tavin Lovan led the Blazers with nine points.

In the second half, the Blazers would keep the game fairly close, but the Cougars pulled away late and sealed the victory in the end.

Kyler Edwards led both teams with 25 points. Jordan Walker led the Blazers with 17 points.

The Blazers finish the season with a 27-8 record. Houston will move on to face Illinois in the Round of 32.

What a ride it's been. Forever proud of our guys.



Thank you for an awesome season, Blazer fans!#WinAsOne | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/kjXKLoalKl — UAB Men's Basketball (@UAB_MBB) March 19, 2022

