Public will never know outcome of Hartford teen’s manslaughter case

Records have been sealed in the case of William Jackson Birdsong, charged with killing 70-year-old woman.
William Birdsong booking photo.
William Birdsong booking photo.(Geneva County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -Records have been sealed in the case of William Jackson Birdsong; the Hartford teen charged with causing a deadly wreck after he used illegal drugs.

His court records have been shielded from public and media view and further information about his manslaughter and assault cases is now confidential.

The sealing comes after news reports revealed a passenger pleaded for Birdsong to slow down before he slammed his pickup into a vehicle stopped in a highway construction zone near his hometown.

The state report that estimated his speed at 68 miles-per-hour, causing a series of rear end collisions that killed 70-year-old Barbara Spears of Westville, Florida and sent another person to a hospital with serious injuries.

That Alabama Department of Pardons and Parole report claims Birdsong, who was 18, tested positive for marijuana and also states that investigators found the drug in his vehicle following the crash last summer.

After News 4 and other media revealed those findings, the report was removed from Birdsong’s then public court file, followed by the entire file becoming confidential.

Geneva County Circuit Judge William Filmore, who is assigned to the case and presumably sealed Birdsong’s records, will decide next month whether to grant him youthful offender status that would likely result in more lenient punishment, if convicted.

