Advertisement

Hartford native set to make NCAA Tournament appearance with Tennessee

Geneva County alumni Karoline Striplin is in her freshman season with the Lady Vols.
Hartford native NCAA
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Geneva County star athlete Karoline Striplin is getting ready to take the biggest stage in college basketball with the Tennessee Lady Vols.

Striplin is in her first season with Tennessee but she has seen the court quite a bit.

Through 22 games Striplin has put up 57 total points to along with 44 rebounds, helping lead Tennessee to its 40th straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Tennessee is a such a storied program and has set a standard in women’s college basketball that Striplin is proud to be a part of.

“One of the reasons that I chose to come to Tennessee was because of that historic background, and the ability to be in the NCAA Tournament each year,” said Striplin. “Just to finally see that come to fruition it’s really cool.”

Fourth seed Tennessee will host Buffalo in round one of the tournament Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Retired officer named Dothan teens’ killer in court
Geneva County Fatal
Two dead after car crash in Geneva County
NEW: School Closings in the Wiregrass
Dothan Family Finds Fame on TikTok
Dothan family finds fame on TikTok
Damage reported in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY EMA: Stay off the roads

Latest News

Hartford native NCAA
Hartford native NCAA
UAB battles Houston in NCAA Tournament
UAB falls to Houston in NCAA Tournament, finishes season with 27-8 record
3/18/22 MBB Alabama vs Notre Dame NCAA Tournament Round #1 Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford...
Alabama falls to Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament, ends season at 19-14
Second-seeded Auburn pulled away from Jacksonville State late in the first half to win its 10th...
Smith leads Auburn to 10th straight NCAA opening win, 80-61