Hartford native set to make NCAA Tournament appearance with Tennessee

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Geneva County star athlete Karoline Striplin is getting ready to take the biggest stage in college basketball with the Tennessee Lady Vols.

Striplin is in her first season with Tennessee but she has seen the court quite a bit.

Through 22 games Striplin has put up 57 total points to along with 44 rebounds, helping lead Tennessee to its 40th straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Tennessee is a such a storied program and has set a standard in women’s college basketball that Striplin is proud to be a part of.

“One of the reasons that I chose to come to Tennessee was because of that historic background, and the ability to be in the NCAA Tournament each year,” said Striplin. “Just to finally see that come to fruition it’s really cool.”

Fourth seed Tennessee will host Buffalo in round one of the tournament Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

