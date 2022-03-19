Advertisement

Georgia could cut aid gap for college students near diplomas

(RCCC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are trying again to help college students who have run out of money.

Senators are now considering House Bill 1435, which passed the House 171-3 on Tuesday. It would create a program under which public and private colleges and universities could give up to $2,500 to students to help them finish school.

To be eligible, students would need to have already completed 80% of course credits needed for their degrees.

Republican Rep. Chuck Martin of Alpharetta says having students drop out for lack of money hurts the state. It can also leave people earning little while mired in student debt.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One ejected, several injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 431
Family of ejected Wiregrass man asking for prayers from community
Tuesday, a group of teens was caught on camera vandalizing shops in Seaside.
Spring breakers stir up trouble in Seaside
Covington County man in jail after he stole tools to make money
Alan Sjoken is charged with felony burglary with battery committed therein and two misdemeanor...
Man arrested after allegedly attacking teen at restaurant

Latest News

Around noon on Saturday, two boats collided during the Florida B.A.S.S Nation Junior/High...
1 confirmed dead at Bainbridge fishing tournament
Family of ejected Wiregrass man asking for prayers from community
Family of ejected Wiregrass man asking for prayers from community
Azalea Dogwood Festival celebrates 59 years in the Wiregrass
Azalea Dogwood Festival celebrates 59 years in the Wiregrass
Experts said we can expect higher prices and inflated costs for at least the rest of the year.
Experts help with budgeting amid inflation rising
Annual Azalea Dogwood Festival
Azalea Dogwood Festival celebrates 59 years in the Wiregrass