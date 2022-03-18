Advertisement

Strong storms move in later this morning

By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Strong to severe storms are expected across the area later this morning into the evening. All modes of severe weather are possible, including damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.

