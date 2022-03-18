Showers and storms today some could be severe

SYNOPSIS – A mild morning with temperatures in the upper 50s lowers 60s across the area with some patches of dense fog so take it slow this morning. Into the late morning early afternoon we will watch a line of showers and storms start to move in with will bring the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. We will have to watch for gusty winds and a few tornadoes as this line moves through. The weekend looks nice and dry with temperatures in the 70s. Monday and Tuesday we will remain quiet but Wednesday brings our next risk of strong to severe thunderstorms.

TODAY – Showers and storms some severe. High near 72°. Winds S 10-15 mph 100%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds: SW 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 72°. Winds W 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 78° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 62° High: 74° 70%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 70° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 40° High: 68° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.